Liberia: World Bank Approves U.S.$7 Million Grant

... For Liberia

The World Bank has approved an International Development Association (IDA)* grant of US$7 million for the Liberia Land Administration Project.

A statement said this project will strengthen the institutional capacity of Liberia Land Authority and establish a land administration system.

The statement said the project will help establish processes and infrastructure required to implement land policies and laws focusing on identification, ownership, use and valuation of land. "This will lead to the development of requisite land laws and regulations, and conducting awareness raising campaigns on land rights and usage, and establish an inventory of tribal land certificates," the statement said.

"The World Bank is pleased to support the Liberia Land Administration project because it will create a secure land tenure environment for citizens and communities and investors' land rights in critical sectors such as agriculture, mining and forestry," said Larisa Leshchenko, World Bank Country Manager in Liberia.

The World Bank Country Manager said as Liberia transitions democratically, it is essential that the Bank helps in addressing potential triggers of conflict in land tenure systems to sustain peace and stability for economic transformation.

The project which is expected to be implemented by the Liberia Land Authority will further develop the inventory and analysis of tribal land certificates, and the land administration system and support project coordination, monitoring and evaluation. Under the project, government's entities will benefit from the establishment of a geodetic control network, which will serve as a basic geo-positioning reference for surveying.

It will also develop key land regulations and plans which will benefit customary and private land rights holders in Liberia, including individuals and communities, as well as the public and private sectors.

"The World Bank is looking forward to support the implementation of this project as land is at the center of development challenges. The project will in the long-term help to resolve land conflicts, enhance own-source local revenues, and contribute to accelerated growth and poverty reduction impacting land holders and communities, including vulnerable groups and women," said Victoria Stanley and Linus Pott, World Bank Co-Task Team Leaders of the Project.