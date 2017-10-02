2 October 2017

The NEWS (Monrovia)

Liberia: World Bank Approves U.S.$7 Million Grant

Tagged:

Related Topics

... For Liberia

The World Bank has approved an International Development Association (IDA)* grant of US$7 million for the Liberia Land Administration Project.

A statement said this project will strengthen the institutional capacity of Liberia Land Authority and establish a land administration system.

The statement said the project will help establish processes and infrastructure required to implement land policies and laws focusing on identification, ownership, use and valuation of land. "This will lead to the development of requisite land laws and regulations, and conducting awareness raising campaigns on land rights and usage, and establish an inventory of tribal land certificates," the statement said.

"The World Bank is pleased to support the Liberia Land Administration project because it will create a secure land tenure environment for citizens and communities and investors' land rights in critical sectors such as agriculture, mining and forestry," said Larisa Leshchenko, World Bank Country Manager in Liberia.

The World Bank Country Manager said as Liberia transitions democratically, it is essential that the Bank helps in addressing potential triggers of conflict in land tenure systems to sustain peace and stability for economic transformation.

The project which is expected to be implemented by the Liberia Land Authority will further develop the inventory and analysis of tribal land certificates, and the land administration system and support project coordination, monitoring and evaluation. Under the project, government's entities will benefit from the establishment of a geodetic control network, which will serve as a basic geo-positioning reference for surveying.

It will also develop key land regulations and plans which will benefit customary and private land rights holders in Liberia, including individuals and communities, as well as the public and private sectors.

"The World Bank is looking forward to support the implementation of this project as land is at the center of development challenges. The project will in the long-term help to resolve land conflicts, enhance own-source local revenues, and contribute to accelerated growth and poverty reduction impacting land holders and communities, including vulnerable groups and women," said Victoria Stanley and Linus Pott, World Bank Co-Task Team Leaders of the Project.

Liberia

Police Report Death of Detainee

The Liberia National Police (LNP) says a suspect that was being held in its custody, Papa Morris has been pronounced… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The NEWS. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.