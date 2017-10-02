Liberia: Rep. Kanneh Pulls Huge Crowd

Thousands of residents of Montserrado County District#2 Sunday turned out in their number to support the re-election bid of Representative Sekou Kanneh.

Though it was raining, but the residents turned out in mass pledging their unflinching support to the lawmaker.

In their petition, the citizens said Rep. Kanneh has over the years undertaking several development projects in the district.

They named the construction of a 13-bedroom hospital in Mount Barclay, construction and rehabilitation of roads, bridges, ongoing work on a three-storey school building, construction of hand-pumps, among others.

The residents said Rep. Kanneh has demonstrated love for the district, as such, they are prepared to re-elect him as their representative.

Responding, Rep. Kanneh thanks the residents for reaffirming their support in him to represent them in the 54tgh National Legislature.

He said the massive turnout demonstrates that the residents believe in his leadership.

However, the lawmaker urged them to translate their support for him into votes come October 10, 2017.

He also admonished them to turn out in their numbers to vote for Unity Party, just as they did during the 2011 elections.

Rep. Kanneh assured the residents that when re-elected, he will continue his developmental initiatives across the district.