2 October 2017

The NEWS (Monrovia)

Liberia: Nyenswah Addresses International Forum

The Director General of the National Public Health Institute of Liberia, Mr. Tolbert Nyenswah has addressed the International Association of National Public Health Institutes (IANPHI).

According to a dispatch from Atlanta, Director Nyenswah spoke at Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia on the establishment of public health institutes in the developing world amid Post-Ebola Liberia as a significant example.

The lecture is kind courtesy of the International Association of National Public Health Institutes (IANPHI) based at Emory and Emory University Atlanta, U.S.A.

It can be recalled that Liberia gained full membership early this year thus forming part of the 100 members from 88 countries of the IANPHI.

The occasion brought together hundreds of guests from Emory University including faculty, researchers, professors, students, CDC employees as well as IANPHI President and staff.

Director Nyenswah also held separate meetings with senior CDC officers at the CDC headquarters in Atlanta with a view to fostering partnership with Liberia-CDC, which is NPHIL and US-CDC.

He also served as keynote speaker at the Award Ceremony last Saturday.

