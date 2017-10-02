Ghana: Glico Donates Office Equipment to Police Academy

Glico Life Insurance Company Limited, a life insurance company, has presented office equipment worth hundreds of Ghana Cedis to the Ghana Police Academy to assist the academy to improve upon the training of officers.

The equipment included two laptops and two modern projectors to assist in the delivery of lectures to the trainees of the academy.

The Commandant of the academy, ACP Anderson Fosu Akaah, said the presentation of the items stem from a plea the management of the academy made to the life insurance company to help in the delivery of lectures at the academy.

The ACP (Assistant Commissioner of Police) said the academy runs two lecture halls, namely Alpha and Bravo with only one laptop and a projector.

He said over the time when lecturers need to do electronic presentations during lecture hours the existing electronic facility has to be moved from one hall to the other to meet the lecturer's demand.

It is in view of this, the academy made an appeal to GLICO to come to their aid by supplying them with an additional ultra-modern laptops and projectors.

It came as extreme surprise when the leadership of the company presented two projectors and two laptops to the academy.

On behalf of the Inspector-General of the Police, the Commandant of the academy expressed gratitude to the management of GLICO for the gesture.

He said the equipment will go a long way in improving upon the training of senior officers of the service to enable them live up to their call to enforce law and order in the country.

He said the academy until 2013 was the only higher institution in the service for training of senior officers in accordance with the policy initiatives of the headquarters management team.

Explaining the rationale behind the presentation, Mr. Stephen Badu, General Manager of GLICO Life, said the equipment is to help improve upon the training of officers of the service even though the service has seen lots of improvements over the years.

He added that this is not the first time his company has made donations to the service.

He said a couple of months ago, leadership of the company made the donation of several reflector vests to the administration to help with its visibility exercise across the country.

He said even though policemen are called 'peace officers' their work entails serious risks that sometimes lead to loss of life.

The work of the police is difficult and comes with all manner of risks in the maintenance of law and order in the country he stressed.

According to him, growing up in a police barracks he always had nostalgic feelings whenever he had to lose a friend because they lost a parent and they had to move out of the barracks.

Mr. John Ekar Smart, Chief Business Development Officer at Glico, took the senior officers through the process of subscribing to the life insurance policy of the company.

He said for only one hundred Ghana Cedis every month as premium and deducted at source subscriber's beneficiaries will enjoy up to twenty thousand Ghana Cedis lump sum in case of any eventuality.

Subscribers who take the policy and fall sick will be paid thirty Cedis every day for their upkeep in the hospital until they recuperate.

He said the policy is not only a life insurance but a policy for subscribers to build savings for retirement.