2 October 2017

Business Day Ghana (Accra)

Ghana: Goil, CIMG in Ghc100k Entrepreneurship Scheme

Tagged:

Related Topics

The leading oil marketing company in the country, Ghana Oil Company Limited (GOIL) and the Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG) have jointly launched a 100,000 cedi award Scheme in aid of local and innovative entrepreneurial development initiatives at the country's tertiary institutions.

The initiative, which is to be implemented over a five-year period, will benefit students in the country's five technical universities. The initiative will identify, assist and develop skilled students to sharpen their entrepreneurial acumen.

The launch of the scheme recently coincided with a CIMG lecture on "Creating leaders for the Nation's Development" delivered by the "CIMG Marketing Man of the Year 2015", and Managing Director of GOIL, Patrick Akorli.

Akorli emphasized that the contemporary global market demanded that greater emphasis is placed on innovations to boost output, more than anything else. He therefore encouraged the students to concentrate on the use of hands-on skills to create jobs and wealth rather than beg for jobs.

On leadership, the MD of GOIL told the students that leadership roles were not only in the cities but existed in the rural communities as well, adding that irrespective of location, leadership required knowledge, analysis, competence, fortitude, trust, transparency and fair play to succeed at all times.

Ghana

New Banks Capital and Non-Performing Loans

If all 35 commercial and universal banks operating in the country are able to meet the Bank of Ghana's (BoG's)… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Business Day Ghana. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.