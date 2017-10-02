Ghana: GOTV Unveils Max Package

GOtv says it is taking entertainment to maximum levels! This is because on yesterday, Sunday, 1 October 2017, GOtv introduced a new package, GOtv MAX, which will unlock GOtv's world of entertainment to more quality content at great value!

"Quality entertainment has always been a key focus on GOtv platform and we are excited to continue building our entertainment options for our customers by bringing them this new package," Kingsley Afful, General Manager, GOtv Ghana, said.

'We understand that times are tough but that doesn't mean that our customers have to miss out on world-class entertainment. Sports just got bigger and better with the GOtv MAX package which will bring the best football titles in the world, La Liga, along with more entertainment choice for the whole family,' a statement from the company quoted Afful as saying.

Cecil Sunkwa Mills, Director, GOtv Ghana Limited was also quoted: 'The launch of GOtv MAX in Ghana means that our GOtv customers will now have access to more quality content at a great value. With more package options now available to our valued GOtv customers, they can choose a subscription plan that best fits their needs and budget.'

He added: 'We remain committed to delivering the best entertainment that is affordable in order to give television viewers in Ghana the opportunity to enjoy quality digital entertainment.'

According to the statement, GOtv MAX customers will enjoy access to over fifty channels of the hottest local and international channels featuring everything from the freshest series, music and sport to the latest in fashion reality, celebrity and kiddies programming. The GOtv MAX package will become GOgetters' most economical way to get access to the latest and best content straight from Hollywood and around the world.

Some of the exciting programming that will be available on the new package include the best European football in action including La Liga matches live on a new sports channel, SuperSport Select 4, select live games of the Premier League and a wider Sports offering which includes WWE, amongst other live global sports content. GOtv customers will also enjoy the latest and hottest movies and series straight from the US on channels like Fox Entertainment and Sony MAX as well as riveting reality programmes on CBS Reality.

"Customers will get all of this for an affordable price of GHc 60!" the company indicated.