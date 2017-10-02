2 October 2017

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: Nasr Reviews Economic Reforms in Meeting With Development Partners

Minister of Investment and International Cooperation Sahar Nasr conferred with a number of Egypt's partners in development where they discussed the cooperation action plan and the government's efforts to improve the atmosphere of investment and business.

Nasr called on development partners and ambassadors of countries participating in the meeting to carry out more cooperation with Egypt in the near future and pump more investments into the country. She also invited them to participate in the Investment for Sustainable Development..Africa 2017 conference, slated for December 7-9 under the auspices of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi.

The government will continue with its reform program to increase Egypt's potentials for comprehensive development and is now working on creating an atmosphere favorable for the private sector to invest in Egypt, she added.

The government is working on making best use of all funding and grants offered to each project and initiative, she said.

