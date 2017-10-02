Egypt: Defense Minister Praises Combat Efficiency of Reserve Officers

Minister of Defense and Military Production Sedqi Sobhi said the reserve officers represent an important segment of the fabric of the great Egyptian people.

Addressing a ceremony marking the graduation of the 152nd batch, the minister said the reserve officers enjoy military and civilian expertise enabling them to play a vital role in the service of the homeland and the Armed Forces.

Minister Sedqi greeted the martyrs of the homeland who sacrificed their lives and blood in defense of their country against extremism and terrorism.

The ceremony was attended by chief of staff Mahmoud Hegazy as well as the ministers of education, higher education and scientific research and senior officers of the Armed Forces.