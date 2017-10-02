Morocco: Wca Executive Summit and Family Office Forum 2017

press release

Marrakech, Morocco — On October 1, 2017, all roads lead to Marrakech in the Kingdom of Morocco, for the 4th Annual WCA Executive Summit being held at the Four Seasons from October 1 to October 3, 2017 where 100+ of Africa's leading family offices, heads of family-owned conglomerates, investors, ministers and award-winning entrepreneurs will be gathered for the 3-day summit.

The Wharton Club of Africa (WCA) Summit also includes the 2nd Africa Family Office Forum. The Summit in its fourth year has become one of Africa's most inspired, differentiated, high impact and well-structured summits with its four years of exceptional delegate feedback. With a track record of delivering tangible results, the summit provides an opportunity for leading investors, family offices, family business heads and industry leaders across Africa and globally to convene for serious deal-making, co-investments, fostering of strategic partnerships and exchange of material business intelligence.

The Wharton Club of Africa (WCA) incorporated in September 2013 in Mauritius, a non-profit organization, recognized by The Wharton School (University of Pennsylvania), as the official Wharton Alumni Association (both the Regional Club for Africa and an Affinity Club) for all Wharton Alumni across Africa and globally with a mission to support the Africa business interests, education (incl. supporting the school in its Africa recruiting activities), and social activities of its Members, as well as, to promote the Wharton Brand in Africa.

"The summit is known for its unique track record of delivering tangible results with more advanced, effective, direct executive and investor engagement," said Lisa Lambie - Managing Partner, Satatt Holdings and President of the Summit.

This year's summit will cover direct family office investing, Africa family business management, global single family office and co-investment, venture capital, angel investing, real estate and hospitality, financial services, mobile and technology, aquaculture, agribusiness food chain, health care, education, power and renewable energy, media and entertainment impact investing and philanthropic partnerships.

Roberta Annan, Managing Partner of Roberta Annan Capital Partners will be speaking at this year's event with a focus on Africa Family Business Management.

Roberta Annan Capital Partners is a specialized boutique investment company that specializes in energy infrastructure advisory focusing on infrastructure projects in sub Saharan Africa. We provide our clients with market entry solutions that facilitate the expansion of their businesses in Africa. Roberta Annan Capital Partners has significant experience working with Pension and mutual Funds, ECA, Islamic Banking, Development Finance Institutions, Private Equity Funds, Commercial lenders and Exim Banks to develop a robust financing strategy for projects.

"Our competitive advantage is having key relationships in Africa to drive business growth. We have spent several years developing a holistic understanding of the African market and leveraging relationships for both the government and private sector. This increases the ease of doing business and it's cost-effective for our clients," Roberta Annan once commented.

The Summit will also be celebrating Moroccan and African arts and culture with a banquet and an awards ceremony.

For more information about RACP, visit http://robertaannanconsulting.com

To register for the WCA Executive Summit and Family Office Forum 2017 and for more details about the summit, visit http://www.wcaexecsummit.com

CONTACT: Maame Aidoo info@frallain.com