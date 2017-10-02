Liberia: Unnecessary Fear

River Gee County Senator Conmany Wesseh terms criticism by some political parties leaders that huge excess ballot papers brought into the country by the National Elections Commission is intended to cheat as "unnecessary fear", stressing that that the NEC headed by Cllr. Jerome George Korkoya should be given chance to carry out its constitutionally assigned responsibility.

Speaking to The New Dawn on Friday, September 30, at the Capitol Building, Senator Wesseh says it is unfortunate that politicians, who serve as baseline for the electoral process to so early start crying foul when there is no room for cheating in these elections.

He points out that if the National Elections Commission has any reason to cheat with the excess ballot papers, it couldn't have announced the total number to the public.

"I think our people should give the National Elections Commission chance to perform its duties. There is no need to create fear of cheating, how possible will the election commission cheat when they have already told us the total number ballots, the total number of voters, the divisions of the ballots, how could anyone cheat; the electoral process will be closely monitored by the media, international and local observers, representatives of political parties, candidates and the civil society?" He asks.

According to him, with these observers and the interest of everyone to see a peaceful transition, there is no way for any political party or candidate to be cheated, adding that President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf is championing for a smooth transition.

"The President and the international community have put so much in the process to allow cheating, it is far from happening. This is what I called unnecessary fear."

On September 20, the NEC announced the arrival of 3,053,435 presidential ballot papers and 3,112,725 legislative ballot papers for the October 1o Presidential and Representative Elections.

Currently, there are about 2,183,629 registered voters across the country with 20 registered political parties.

NEC Chairman Cllr. Jerome Korkoya says distribution of the presidential ballot papers to all 5,390 polling places throughout the country this week.

Meanwhile, Sen. Wesseh has inspected the annex of the Capitol Building which is currently under construction by the Chinese government. He praises the Government of China for such kind gesture and anticipates the project would be completed by April 2018.

The senator intimates that the annex, which contains about 200 rooms, is expected to provide more working space for lawmakers and their staffers, and Capitol Building employees.