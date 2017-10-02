2 October 2017

Liberia: Opposition Leaders Get Invites to Welcome Ellen

Major opposition leaders here are expected to receive invitations to an intercessory prayer intended to thank God for the safe return of President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf following her final major address and farewell to the United Nations General Assembly.

President Sirleaf is expected in the country today following a two week long visit to the United States where she addressed the 72nd meeting of the UN General Assembly.

Executive Mansion sources told this paper that the intercessory service is being planned to thank God for her safe return and also her continues high rating among the global leaders.

Our Executive Mansion source said, Rev Jervis Witherspoon is expected to invite all major political leaders to join the President to pray for a peaceful election here. The intercessory service is expected to be broadcast live on major radio stations here.

Supporters of the ruling Unity Party loyal to the president and other sympathizers are expected to welcome the president at the Roberts International Airport today from where she will be escorted to the church with fanfare home.

President Sirleaf recently address the UNAG at which time she said among other things that the pending October 10 elections will pave the way for new generation of leaders here.

