2 October 2017

The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Liberia: Police Report Death of Detainee

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Liberia National Police (LNP) says a suspect that was being held in its custody, Papa Morris has been pronounced dead upon arrival by Doctors at the John F. Kennedy Medical Center in Monrovia after he was found unconscious in police holding cell early Tuesday, 26 September.

"The Liberia National Police would like to inform the public referenced the death of a suspect Papa Morris, who was found unconscious in the early morning hours of Tuesday, September 26, 2017 in its holding cell at the Headquarters of the Liberia National Police," a press release issued last week says.

Suspect Morris was said to have immediately rushed to the J.F.K Medical Center upon being found unconscious, but was pronounced dead upon arrival by Doctors on call.

Suspect Papa Morris believed to be in his early twenties, was undergoing police probe after his arrest for allegedly robbing a woman identified as Hawa Baryou on 23 September at 07:00PM on the Capitol Bye-Pass.

The LNP in a statement says it has made contact with the family of the late Papa Morris. Meanwhile, Police Inspector General Col. Gregory Coleman has said a critical incident team has been set up to review the Operational Procedures and investigate the adherence to the standard procedures.--Press release

Liberia

Warning!-Carter Center Throws Caveat At NEC and 2017 Players

The Carter Center has released a pre-election statement warning the National Elections Commission, political parties and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.