Liberia: Police Report Death of Detainee

The Liberia National Police (LNP) says a suspect that was being held in its custody, Papa Morris has been pronounced dead upon arrival by Doctors at the John F. Kennedy Medical Center in Monrovia after he was found unconscious in police holding cell early Tuesday, 26 September.

"The Liberia National Police would like to inform the public referenced the death of a suspect Papa Morris, who was found unconscious in the early morning hours of Tuesday, September 26, 2017 in its holding cell at the Headquarters of the Liberia National Police," a press release issued last week says.

Suspect Morris was said to have immediately rushed to the J.F.K Medical Center upon being found unconscious, but was pronounced dead upon arrival by Doctors on call.

Suspect Papa Morris believed to be in his early twenties, was undergoing police probe after his arrest for allegedly robbing a woman identified as Hawa Baryou on 23 September at 07:00PM on the Capitol Bye-Pass.

The LNP in a statement says it has made contact with the family of the late Papa Morris. Meanwhile, Police Inspector General Col. Gregory Coleman has said a critical incident team has been set up to review the Operational Procedures and investigate the adherence to the standard procedures.--Press release