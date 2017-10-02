2 October 2017

GroundUp (Cape Town)

South Africa: Soweto Gay Pride March Against Hate Crimes

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ihsaan Haffejee

Over 200 people took to the streets of Soweto on Saturday to celebrate the 2017 edition of Soweto Pride. Members of the gay community marched through Meadowlands and Dobsonville in Soweto protesting against hate crimes against them.

The theme this year was "Reclaiming our right to organise" after Soweto Pride was cancelled in 2016. That year Johannesburg police upscaled the event from low to 'medium risk' which would have resulted in the organisers having to pay an additional R146,000 to stage the march. At the time, the Forum for the Empowerment of Women accused authorities of trying to discourage the event.

This year's march went ahead without any issues and ended at Dorothy Nyembe Park. Selogadi Mampane recited a poem about the plight of the black gay community who still face marginalisation in South Africa and are the most affected when it comes to hate crimes.

Mampane read out a list of names of women who have been killed for being lesbian. "I keep thinking, who are we going to lose next?" she said. "I am alive, we are alive and we should be celebrating that fact."

South Africa

ANC Provincial Conference Interdict Application Struck Off Court Roll

An application to interdict the Eastern Cape ANC's elective conference, which was concluded at the weekend, was struck… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 GroundUp. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.