30 September 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Baptism of Fire Awaits Kenya in Cup of Nations

By Brian Yonga

The national women's hockey team will open their Africa Cup of Nations campaign against champions South Africa at next month's tourney in Ismailia, Egypt.

According to the draws released Saturday, Kenya will then face arch-rivals Ghana in their second match before taking on Nigeria, Zambia and Egypt in their subsequent matches during the weeklong competition which gets underway from October 22 to 29.

The men's team on the other hand will open their campaign against Ghana before playing Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa and Zambia.

The winning men's and women's teams will qualify for next year's World Cup. South Africa women's team have already qualified for the World Cup leaving Kenya and Ghana as favourites to clinch the continental slot.

Women's coach Willis Otieno, while reacting to the draw, admitted that it will be paramount to get a good start in the competition so as to enhance their chances of making it to their maiden World Cup.

"South Africa and Ghana in the first two matches is a tough draw and we really need to ensure we do well in the competition," Otieno said.

Otieno, who watched as the team recorded a 4-1 win over an understrength Telkom on Saturday at the City Park Stadium, believes the team is almost ready for the continental showpiece.

"We have a squad that I believe can come up against South Africa and Ghana but we have to improve on our set piece play" Otieno added.

The former international, who took over from Nixon Nyangaga at the beginning of this year, is expected to whittle down the squad from 24 to 20 on Sunday before the final travelling squad of 18 players is named.

Otieno got a boost with the return of hockey-cum-footballer Pauline Naise who has made a full recovery after undergoing surgery and resumed training last week.

Goals from Gilly Okumu, Naise, Audrey Omaido and Rachel Wangui gave the side the win. Jackline Mwangi pulled one back for Telkom in the build up match. The national team will Sunday come up against a select side featuring Telkom and Strathmore Scorpions players as they continue their preparations.

