Kenya: Nameless Admitted to Hospital, Cancels Shows

Singer Nameless is recuperating in hospital since two weeks ago.

The singer is said to have been rushed to hospital after his friends noticed something was wrong with him as he left a meeting. We are told he was dizzy and almost fell.

At the hospital, we are told, the situation was "very serious" and was admitted on the spot. The issue is a well kept secret and nobody will say what is wrong with him.

The situation also forced him to cancel a concert in Uganda that was scheduled for Thursday last week. Confirming the cancellation, Nameless, real name David Mathenge, revealed that he was "under the weather" and therefore could not travel to Uganda.

His Instagram post read: "I was really, really looking forward to this Ugandan show with Eric Omondi. Unfortunately I will not be able to make it due to doctor's orders, been admitted in hospital since last week... still undergoing treatment and observation and thus looks like tomorrow I can't make it to Kampala," he wrote.

The post continued "However I have talked to the Uganda promoter and for sure we will organise another Kenyan takeover once I get better... Otherwise, on this recovery manenoz" he ended his post.