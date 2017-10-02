Kenya: Nasa Leaders Holed Up in Meeting Ahead of Demos

Photo: Barack Oduor/Daily Nation

Police officers look on during anti-IEBC protests in Homa Bay on October 2, 2017.

National Super Alliance (Nasa) leaders are holed up in meeting at Capitol Hill, the offices of opposition leader Raila Odinga.

The opposition chiefs, led by Mr Odinga, were putting final touches on their planned demonstrations against the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

The meeting was also attended by their handlers and some MPs allied to the opposition alliance.

SECURITY

According to a Nasa MP, the leaders have sent their handlers on the ground to access the situation before planning on how to approach the demos.

The messengers have been instructed to check out for suspicious characters in the streets and help devise necessary counter measures.

"As you know, rogue elements from proscribed groups have been given police anti- riot gear. The task is simple: to pose as police but with instructions to harm individuals in the opposition," the MP who came to survey the situation said.

"The fact that their security has been withdrawn by the state complicates their security because you can't differentiate a criminal in full police uniform from a real policeman."

He said that Nasa leaders would participate in today's demos unlike last week when they did not turn up.

PRIVATE

The leaders, he said, would come atop of their vehicles from where they will address their supporters at Anniversary Towers, the IEBC headquarters.

Last week, the government scaled down security for Mr Odinga, his running mate Kalonzo Musyoka and his chief campaigner Musalia Mudavadi.

The move saw Mr Odinga hire private security to guard his rural home in Bondo, Siaya County.

Inspector-General Joseph Boinnet and Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi have defended the move, saying "idle" police officers were required elsewhere.