Police officers look on during anti-IEBC protests in Homa Bay on October 2, 2017.

The National Super Alliance (Nasa) has given the chief public prosecutor 72 hours to prosecute President Kenyatta’s chief agent David Chirchir.

The Raila-Odinga-led coalition accuses Mr Chirchir accessing electoral commission servers illegally during the August 8 General Election.

In its demand letter to Mr Keriako Tobiko, Nasa has threatened private prosecution of Mr Chirchir should the Director of Public Prosecutions fail to act.

Through lawyer Antony Oluoch, Nasa says it will also institute private prosecution against six senior officials of Safaricom.

In the letter dated September 29, Nasa lists the offences it claims were committed by each of the suspects.

“Our express instructions are that Safaricom Limited and Davis Chirchir have committed criminal offences for which they must be punished,” Mr Oluoch says.

He says Mr Chirchir and Safaricom Ltd not only committed criminal acts but also abetted the commission of offences under the Elections Act, Public Procurement Act and the Penal Code.

Nasa claims Mr Chirchir accessed the IEBC servers through his dkchirchir@gmail.com account.

More follows.