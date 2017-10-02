Photo: Barack Oduor/Daily Nation

Police officers look on during anti-IEBC protests in Homa Bay on October 2, 2017.

Anti-IEBC protests turned tragic in Siaya after a 41-year-old man died.

The man was was caught up in the melee and is have died of shock after police fired teargas to disperse protesting youths.

An eye witness, Celestine Achieng', said that they were passing along the county commissioner's compound moments before the youths stormed the compound also housing the IEBC offices.

Ms Achieng' added that deceased started running away to avoid the group of protestors before he dropped and died after the police started teargassing the protestors.

FLEE

"We were passing along the County Commissioners office moments before the confrontations and we decided to flee from the crowd only for him to die upon hearing the bang of the teargas canisters thrown by the police," she said.

Officials from the Red Cross Society who attended to the deceased at the scene confirmed the man dead after which his body was picked by the police.

The deceased is believed to had come from the Siaya County Referral Hospital to collect regular dose of medication.

The residents led by Governor Cornell Rasanga, MPs Samuel Atandi (Alego Usonga), Christine Ombaka (Woman rep), Speaker George Okode and a host of Siaya MCAs condemned linked the police to the death.

Mr Rasanga accused the police for failing to comply with the constitution which is to protect the lives of innocent Kenyans.

LEGAL ACTION

He threatened to take legal action if the government fails to take responsibility and compensate the family of the deceased.

Mr Rasanga added that they will not allow the police to deprive Kenyans the right to life.

"It's high time the police adhered to the constitution. We will not sit and watch the police receive orders that are against the constitution leading to the killing of unarmed citizens," the Siaya Governor said.

"The demos today were peaceful as compared to other days where youths threw stones at the police. This time the residents never provoked the police," said Mr Atandi.

Similar sentiments were shared by Dr Ombaka and Mr Okode who called for the resignation of IEBC CEO Ezra Chiloba and other IEBC officials indicted by Nasa..