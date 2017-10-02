South Africa: Brazilian Woman Becomes Fourth Drug Mule Nabbed in One Month

A Brazilian woman became the fourth alleged drug mule arrested on a flight from Luanda, Angola, to Cape Town in a month, Western Cape police said on Monday.

Her arrest at Cape Town International Airport on Friday, September 29, followed an intelligence-driven operation by anti-smuggling officers attached to the border police unit, said Captain FC van Wyk.

They were informed that two passengers, flying in on TAAG Angola Airlines from Sao Paolo, might be in possession of drugs.

The first passenger, a male South African national, was not found with anything illegal.

When the 29-year-old woman came through customs, officers detained her and admitted her to a medical facility to collect the contraband.

A total of 91 bullets of cocaine were retrieved.

Van Wyk said the estimated street value had yet to be determined, but was likely to be significant.

The bullets, her passport, itinerary, cellphone, bag tag and hotel reservation were handed in as exhibits.

Her personal belongings were also booked in.

Van Wyk said the woman would appear in the Bellville Magistrate's Court once charged.

Source: News24