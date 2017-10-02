2 October 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Overnight Police Operations Yield First Arrests in Marikana

press release

With SAPS units deployed to execute operations in the Marikana informal settlement since Friday evening, four arrests were effected in the early hours of this morning for various crimes. Members of the stabilisation unit following up on information apprehended two suspects aged 39 and 41 and confiscated a firearm as well as rounds of ammunition. The suspects were arrested in Lower Crossroads and will appear in court soon on charges of possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition. Meanwhile the firearm has been sent for ballistic testing to determine if it has been used in the commission of a crime.

In a separate operation in the area, one other suspect was arrested for possession of a panga. He will be charged for possession of a dangerous weapon. Police doing patrols apprehended another suspect for possession of drugs. Police continue to maintain a strong presence in area.

