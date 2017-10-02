Africa: The Answer to Africa's Agrarian Needs Lies in Keeping It Rural

analysis

Despite the fact that the possibility of accelerating development and growth in Africa ultimately differs from country to country, it is nonetheless apparent that the majority of countries on the continent require similar reforms in a variety of general political, social and judicial areas. In fact, there is hardly a sector that is not in need of reforms - planning, infrastructure, education, regulation, judicial, the war against corruption, industrialisation, taxation, funding, and many more are all crying out for change. The difficulty, however, lies in determining the priorities and indeed the possibility of change. By DANIEL PINHASSI.

The Asian development model is much referenced with regard to Africa. The Singaporean one, for example, began with the creation of sources of employment in conjunction with a revolution in education that enabled the transition of a time-honoured agrarian economy to one based on the traditional textile industry, and from there progressed to one founded on banking and advanced technology. This was by nature a relatively slow revolution that advanced over more than 40 years under a harsh and autocratic leadership. It is doubtful whether this Singaporean model could be replicated within the current global reality, let alone within the political, social and...