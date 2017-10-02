2 October 2017

The Times of Zambia (Ndola)

Zambia: 'Encourage Investors to Partner With Local Businesses'

By Stephanie Kunda

The Ndola Chamber of Commerce has urged Government to encourage international investors to partner with local business owners.

Ndola Chamber of Commerce Publicity Secretary Paul Chisunka said partnering of international investors with local business will help the investors understand the business climate.

Mr Chisunka said it was important for an investor to understand the culture, demography and strategic approach of marketing in the country in order to partner with a local business.

"It is the age of partnership and globalisation and so for an international investor to understand the culture, demography and strategic approach of marketing in the country, it would be best to partner with a local business," he said.

He said it would be nice to see local goods as it would help develop the country, create jobs and offer locals a chance in supplying their high valued products.

Mr Chisunka said those that were in the manufacturing industry should be given an opportunity to supply more of their goods, and cited Agriculture which had so much to offer.

He said the support of the local business would create more mediums for local companies which would help boost, build and give opportunity to local traders.

Mr Chisunka added that investment was appreciated, but at the same time, local opportunity had to be incorporated to help up light partnerships between local and foreign business.

This would also help develop the country and business for both foreign and local businesses.

