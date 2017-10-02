2 October 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Bogus Lawyer Faces Fraud Charges

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sheillah Mapani

A former High Court orderly appeared in court last week on allegations of defrauding an unsuspecting man of $1 140 after misrepresenting to him that he was a lawyer.

Jaison Vembo appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Barbra Mateko facing charges of fraud. He was remanded to October 5 on $50 bail.

The prosecutor Ms Idah Maromo alleged that between March and May last year, Shingirayi Kachembere (47) was looking for a lawyer to represent him at the High Court.

It is alleged that a family friend Nancy Makopehe referred him to Vembo, whom he communicated with via phone calls since he is based in the United Kingdom. They agreed on a fee of $1 140.

It is the State's case that Kachembere first sent $800 on Vembo's EcoCash line and later sent $300 to Nancy through Western Union . Nancy handed over the money to Vembo who later called Kachembere acknowledging receipt of the cash.

During the same month, Kachembere discovered that Vembo was not a registered lawyer, but a former High Court orderly, prompting him to demand his money back, but Vembo made up a lot of excuses.

The matter was reported to the police leading to his arrest.

Zimbabwe

Those Who Wished Me Dead Will Be Ashamed - Mnangagwa

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe's deputy, Emmerson Mnangagwa, has reportedly opened up for the first time on his food… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.