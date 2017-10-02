Kenya: Gor Drown Bandari to Open 11-Point KPL Gap

Nairobi — League leaders Gor Mahia registered a 3-1 victory over Bandari to extend an 11-point lead at the top of the Kenyan Premier League table.

Francis Kahata scored the opener in the 39th minute, before Meddie Kagere doubled the lead in the 57th minute then defender Wellington Ochieng completed the rout in the 70th minute.

In other result, Western Stima picked a point from Nzoia Sugar after holding them to a goalless draw at the Sudi Stadium in Bungoma.

Gor are sitting comfortably in the 16 log standings on 51 points ahead of Kakamega Homeboyz who are second on 40 points while Ulinzi Stars round off the top three in the standings on 38 points.

At the bottom three are Muhoroni Youth who are trailing the table on 19 points, followed by Thika United who are 15th on 20 points while Mathare United are just above the relegation on 21 points.

At the Moi Kisumu Stadium, Jacques Tuyisenge could have sent Gor ahead at the quarter hour mark but his goal was ruled off side but that did not matter because minutes later attacking midfielder Francis Kahata fired home from a Wellington Ochieng cut back to break the deadlock.

K'Ogalo, who are on track to reclaim the league title found the second goal when Kagere intercepted Felly Mulumba's miss-pass to strike past Bandari shot-stopper Joseph Okoth for a 2-0.

Kahata returned the favour in the 69th minute when he set up Ochieng who headed home from the midfielder's well floated corner kick.

Gor continued pilling pressure in search for more goals but the Dockers opted to save face by defending deeply in the closing stages of the game and as a result, Michael Apudo gave them a consolation goal after connecting to an Abdallah Hassan pass.