Adam Hartman — For the first time in Namibia, a change of command in the navy has taken place, with admiral Peter Vilho handing over the reins to admiral Sinsy Nghipandua.

Although the change of command officially came into effect on 1 September, the ceremonial handover took place on Friday at the naval headquarters at Walvis Bay.

Vilho was appointed as defence permanent secretary, succeeding Petrus Shivute who retired in June.

Vilho spent 36 years in the military, 19 years of which he served in the navy as one of Namibia's naval pioneers, and as commander since 2004. The Namibian navy was officially created in 1998.

During his speech, Vilho said Namibia's navy was becoming more relevant by the day as the country develops its maritime industry, which today contributes a significant portion to the GDP from fisheries, to import and export.

"We have a healthy maritime economy, which is vulnerable and requires protection. Taking this into consideration, this is why it is important to invest in our navy. If not, others can just come in and do what they want in our waters," he said, adding that international trade partners also find comfort in knowing that Namibia has a naval that protects their interests.

Defence minister Penda ya Ndakolo praised Vilho for the role he played in the development of the navy, highlighting his role in the infrastructural and operational development, as well as training and capacity building of the navy since it became operational in 1998.

As for Nghipandua, Ya Ndakolo described him as "a man of remarkable command experience", as he was the first NDF officer to command at sea when he led an army operation that apprehended five Spanish vessels plundering fish inside Namibia's waters. He has a long list of accomplishments within the navy since its establishment.

"Nghipandua performed his duties with zeal and diligence and has displayed himself in the exemplary manner to those placed under him. There is not doubt that admiral Vilho is passing over the naval command to an equally qualified and accomplished commander," said the minister.

Nghipandua also praised Vilho for his accomplishments and the role he played in establishing and developing the navy, assuring that he would proudly take the navy to greater heights during his command.