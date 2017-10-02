South Africa: The Interview - Mark Heywood

analysis

Earlier in 2017, the SECTION27 executive director announced that he would be stepping down. Heywood was executive director of the Aids Law Project, co-founder of Treatment Action Campaign (TAC), served on the South African National Aids Council and has spent the last few years fighting inequality in education. His own education was a mixture of British boarding school, Trotsky and the Sex Pistols. While he's still at SECTION27, he spoke to MARELISE VAN DER MERWE.

DM: One of the things that struck me from early in your book (Get Up! Stand Up!) is that you place an enormous emphasis on education. Was that a powerful influence for you from the start, and one of the reasons you fought for it?

Mark Heywood: Yes and no. I think you're right in as far as the quality of my education, ironically a private school education, introduced me to what is beautiful about human civilisation, human beings, and human potential.

In the context of inequality it made me committed to the fight against inequality. Which in my youth was the fight against apartheid. Great literature always tends towards issues of social justice or injustice, and I couldn't read literature in a passive way....