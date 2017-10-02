2 October 2017

News24Wire

South Africa: Kevin Anderson Back to Winning Ways

South Africa's Kevin Anderson has reached the second round of the Japan Open with a straight sets win over Frenchman Gilles Simon .

The fifth-seeded South African won 6-2, 7-6 (8/6) to set up a clash with America's Ryan Harrison .

It was the world No 16's first match since his run to the US Open final last month, where he lost to world No 1 Rafael Nadal.

Croatia's Marin Cilic is the top seed in the Japan Open draw, which also features Dominic Thiem (Austria, second seed), Milos Raonic (Canada, third seed) and David Goffin (Belgium, fourth seed).

