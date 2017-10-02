South Africa: Three Arrested for Murder of East Rand Deputy Principal

Gauteng police have arrested three men in connection with the murder of a deputy school principal who was shot in his office last week.

The three men, aged 23, 43, and 45, were arrested in the early hours of Monday morning in Tsakane in the East Rand after the shooting of the Edalinceba Primary School deputy principal in Duduza, Nigel, last week.

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubela said: "Since the incident happened, the police have been working day and night to track down the murderers. We found them with the help of the community."

They were tracked down and arrested at 02:45 and were found in possession of an unlicensed firearm.

Makhubela said further investigations would determine if the weapon was used during the shooting.

At the time of the shooting, four men arrived in a red Mazda 323, with three of them entering the school premises pretending to have been asked by the deputy principal to fix an electrical problem.

Makhubela told News24 last week that: "Three of the suspects went inside, while one was parked outside in a car. When the secretary relayed the message to the deputy principal, he came out and was shot at several times by the suspects who then ran."

Makhubela said police were still looking for a fourth suspect.

Source: News24