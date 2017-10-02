Zimbabwe: Epworth Commissions $386 000 Equipment

The Epworth Local Board last week commissioned new equipment worth over $386 000 to enhance smooth service delivery. The new equipment, one motorised grader worth $187 000, one tipper truck worth $93 150, a refuse compactor worth $106 200 and an ambulance donated by Medecins San Frontiers, was commissioned last Friday by Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Deputy Minister Christopher Chingosho.

Deputy Minister Chingosho commended the good work being done by Epworth Local Board.

"I feel proud to be associated with the good work being undertaken by the Epworth Local Board. Epworth is facing a lot of developmental challenges such as regularisation of certain parts of the settlements, however despite these challenges, it has managed to mobilise resources to buy additional new equipment which I have commissioned today. I want to thank the residents of Epworth and the local board for the cooperation because you managed to acquire the equipment without assistance from the Government," he said.

He also applauded the local board for managing to build three new schools in the space of two years. The deputy minister commended the local board for pressing ahead with its town planning and regularisation process for the area.

"On regularisation, I am happy that there is progress, however here and there we come across some challenges. It is not easy to regularise an area where people are already settled so problems are bound to come up. In towns settlement areas are planned according to the regulations so our Government saw it fit for Epworth to go through the town planning process. Some houses will be affected but people will be asked to move to other approved nearby spaces before proceeding with the job," he said.

He urged the residents to comply with directives from the Government during the process. He said there was need for stand owners to confine themselves within the boundaries of their properties as per the regulations of the local board.

"There are different measurements for stands depending on whether they are for high, medium or low density so Epworth being a high density settlement each house should be built on about 200 square metres. It will not be fair for the Government to allocate more space to Epworth because this will cause land shortages since land is not expandable. People should comply with orders when the process begins," he said.