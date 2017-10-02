Zambia: Temfuma Clobbered

Exodus Boxing Promotions manager Anthony Mwamba described Anos Temfuma's defeat to Namibian Wilberforce Shihepo as a perfect preparation for November's fight against Lembani Lano of Malawi in Lusaka.

Temfuma lost on a split point decision in six rounds of a non-title light heavyweight bout in Namibia after putting up a splendid performance.

Mwamba said despite losing on split points, the stables accepted the result and congratulated Shihepo for the win adding that Temfuma would go straight back in the gym to prepare.

He said even though Temfuma was fighting to win, he was not surprised that he lost because the Namibian was a good boxer and had given his opponent good assessment for the November non-title fight.

"It was a close fight and Temfuma put a good fight. The Namibian is a very good boxer. We happy with Temfuma's performance especially that he was a last minute inclusion into the bout. It was a good preparation for the upcoming fight in November at the Government Complex," Mwamba said.

Meanwhile, John Tandabala of Nchanga Boxing stable was the star during the Copperbelt Amateur Boxing Association league bouts held in Chingola.

Tandabala was the only one who produced a knock-out in the one day event when he beat Minkomfwa's Trofnale Musonda in the first round.

However there was no clear dominant club during the event as clubs put up good performances.