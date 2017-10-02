Kenyatta to Be Sworn in If Odinga Boycotts Repeat Election, Says MP

Photo: Uhuru Kenyatta/Facebook

Kenyatta Sworn in as Kenya President (file photo).

President Uhuru Kenyatta will be sworn in for a second term on November 1 if Nasa flagbearer Raila Odinga boycotts the repeat presidential poll, Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu has said.

Mr Wambugu claimed the National Super Alliance wants to frustrate the Supreme Court directive on a fresh election to pave the way for a transitional coalition government.

"We shall not stomach any other threats. If Mr Odinga doesn't want the repeat election, we should also not accept the nullification of polls by the Supreme Court," he said.

He expressed confidence that the President will be re-elected during the October 26 polls, as he condemned the Opposition's move to conduct demonstrations against the Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

PROTESTS

The lawmaker described the protests, aimed at forcing the agency's officials out of office, as intimidation. He said they go against the spirit of constitutionalism.

Mr Wambugu spoke in Nyeri town Saturday, when he made several stopovers while rallying voters to turn out in large numbers on election day to vote for President Kenyatta.

He said the Jubilee Party will secure more than 9 million votes on October 26..

"We have come up with strategies that will give us a resounding victory and hand the Opposition a convincing defeat.

MPs will be the chief agents in their respective constituencies," said Mr Wambugu.

STEER CLEAR

At the same time, Jubilee MPs in Nyeri have asked the clergy to steer clear of the politics surrounding the repeat presidential election.

While launching a campaign caravan for President Kenyatta's re-election bid, the lawmakers criticised Anglican Church bishops' move to mediate the current standoff.

Mr Kanini Kega (Kieni) said the church should not call for dialogue between Mr Odinga and President Kenyatta.

"We respect the church but a political problem requires a political solution. We are working to amend the law as part of respecting the Supreme Court ruling," he said.

Mr Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira) told President Kenyatta not to agree to calls for dialogue with the Opposition. He said they agreed to have a repeat poll but they will not be duped into negotiating with the Opposition.

Anglican Archbishop Jackson ole Sapit on Friday met Mr Odinga, a move the lawmakers have questioned.