South Africa: Four Arrests Made After Marikana Shooting

Four people have been arrested in the Marikana informal settlement in Cape Town following the murder of 11 people at the weekend, Western Cape police said on Monday.

The arrests took place during an overnight police operation in the area, spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said in a statement.

"Members of the stabilisation unit following up on information apprehended two suspects aged 39 and 41 and confiscated a firearm as well as rounds of ammunition."

The pair was arrested in Lower Crossroads and would appear in court soon on charges of possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

The firearm has been sent for ballistic testing to determine if it has been used in the commission of a crime, Potelwa said.

In a separate operation in the area, a man was arrested for being in possession of a panga.

He will be charged for being in possession of a dangerous weapon.

A fourth man was found in possession of drugs.

Potelwa said police would continue to maintain a strong presence in area.

