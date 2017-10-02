Mzuzu — The business community operating in Mzuzu City has expressed dissatisfaction with a new formula of collecting city rates by the city council saying it is contributing to making the city unattractive for investment.

Speaking Thursday in Mzuzu during the official launch of Mzuzu Trade Fair at Taifa Market grounds, Malawi Confederations of Chambers of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) President, Karl Chokotho said the formula is not conducive for business growth as city rates are on a higher side.

He disclosed that businesses in Mzuzu are being affected by high city rates due to the change of formulae which was adopted by the council.

Chokotho said the formula increases the cost of doing business and renders operators from the city uncompetitive.

"This issue has been tabled by business community at the Mzuzu City Council more than once requesting the council to change the new formula for calculating city rates," Chokotho said.

However, Chokotho urged members of the business community to be vibrant and enhance themselves by coming together as an organized group through MCCCI in order to address some of the challenges.

"In unity there is power and the bigger the group, the louder the voice. I would like to encourage businesses in Mzuzu to become members of MCCCI and be part of sharing ideas of how best to promote the city, the people of Mzuzu and the northern region as a whole," he said.

Mzuzu City Mayor, William Mkandawire, who was also guest of honour during the official launch, said the challenges raised by MCCCI will be looked into.

He assured the business community that the council was committed to address their challenges in order to make the city attractive to businesses.

"We have already started creating an environment suitable for businesses by starting to upgrade various roads in the city as improved road infrastructure contributes to economic development," he said.

Some of the companies that participated at the Mzuzu Trade Fair include, Medical Aid Society of Malawi (MASM), Toyota Malawi, Northern Region Water Board, Malawi Bureau of Standards, Old Mutual, Illovo and Mzuzu Coffee.