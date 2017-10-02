South Africa: Kolisi - Draw Felt Like a Loss

2 October 2017

Springbok vice-captain Siya Kolisi says that Saturday's 27-27 draw against the Wallabies in Bloemfontein felt more like a loss.

It was the second time in the tournament that the sides have shared the spoils following their 23-23 draw in Perth in Round 3.

Kolisi, who has been massive for the Boks this year, was influential again on Saturday as he first set up a try for his side and then cost them one minutes later when he slipped a tackle on Bernard Foley.

The Stormers skipper is known for wearing his heart on his sleeve, and the disappointment was there for all to see as he addressed media at Free State Stadium after the match.

"It felt like a loss. We obviously wanted a result today," Kolisi said, before turning his attention to how close he felt this Bok group had become.

"I'll go through anything with this group, any day because of how close we are," he said.

"Everything was happening and things were being said, but we stayed close to one another and that's what I enjoy the most.

"We went flat out, from Monday. We wanted to win at home in front of the people and it didn't come. We got very excited and I think we forced it one too many times."

Still, Kolisi was optimistic heading into what looks a daunting fixture against the world champion All Blacks in Cape Town on Saturday.

"We've got another opportunity next week," he said.

"We're going to prepare from tomorrow (Sunday). We're going all out for the last game on the Championship because we know we have a break after that."

