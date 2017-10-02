2 October 2017

The Times of Zambia (Ndola)

Zambia: KPF Surrender Darp Title

By Adrian Mwanza

Red Arrows and Nkwazi stormed the finals of the David Abel Ray Phiri (DARP) Rugby Challenge as Kitwe Playing Fields failed to defend their title.

KPF lost 14-0 to Nkwazi as Arrows trounced 'Men At Work' Diggers 12-0 to reach the finals which were set to be played last night.

In the first game, KPF were outplayed by Nkwazi in a tight game that saw William Mukuka and Raymond Chibale score a try each with Andrew Mwape making the conversions.

Arrows advanced to the finals of the Owen Busange Cup after burying Diggers thanks to Brian Mbalwe who scored a try but Berthlock Sikaona failed the conversion. Sikaona then made amends by scoring a try which was converted by Mbalwe.

Meanwhile, Green Buffaloes won the Kapasa Makasa Cup after beating hosts 'Powerhouse' Lusaka 21-7.

Miven Kunda propelled Buffaloes to victory scoring two tries as Fernardo Kashimoto added one with Steven Mwansa making the three conversions.

