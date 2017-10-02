Red Arrows and Nkwazi stormed the finals of the David Abel Ray Phiri (DARP) Rugby Challenge as Kitwe Playing Fields failed to defend their title.

KPF lost 14-0 to Nkwazi as Arrows trounced 'Men At Work' Diggers 12-0 to reach the finals which were set to be played last night.

In the first game, KPF were outplayed by Nkwazi in a tight game that saw William Mukuka and Raymond Chibale score a try each with Andrew Mwape making the conversions.

Arrows advanced to the finals of the Owen Busange Cup after burying Diggers thanks to Brian Mbalwe who scored a try but Berthlock Sikaona failed the conversion. Sikaona then made amends by scoring a try which was converted by Mbalwe.

Meanwhile, Green Buffaloes won the Kapasa Makasa Cup after beating hosts 'Powerhouse' Lusaka 21-7.

Miven Kunda propelled Buffaloes to victory scoring two tries as Fernardo Kashimoto added one with Steven Mwansa making the three conversions.