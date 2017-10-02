2 October 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: JP Duminy to Lead SA Invitation XI

Tagged:

Related Topics

JP Duminy will captain the SA Invitation XI that also includes AB de Villiers for the 50-over tour match against Bangladesh to be played at Bloemfontein's Mangaung Oval on Thursday, October 12.

"Now that JP has retired from first-class cricket this will be a quality match play opportunity for him ahead of the Momentum ODI Series," commented Cricket South Africa (CSA) National Selection Panel Convener Linda Zondi.

"We are expecting AB to play in the next round of Sunfoil Series matches but he too will benefit from some game time in the shorter format.

"This match also provides the ideal opportunity for us to expand our player base for white-ball cricket, grow our talent and generally plan for the future.

Aiden Markram, Keshav Maharaj, Khaya Zondo, Heinrich Klaasen and Wiaan Mulder are all players who fall into this category.

"Robbie Frylinck is yet another player to be looked at in the all-rounder category while we have identified Matthew Breetzke as a young player who will play a key role for South Africa at next year's Under-19 World Cup.

He is 18 and yet another outstanding talent to come out of Grey High in Port Elizabeth.

"One of the reasons why India do so well at youth level is that they expose their younger players to competition in senior cricket at a young age and we intend to follow a similar path going forward," concluded Zondi.

SA Invitation XI:

JP Duminy (Cape Cobras, captain), Matthew Breetzke (EP), Mbulelo Budaza (Knights), AB de Villiers (Titans), Robbie Frylinck (Dolphins), Beuran Hendricks (Highveld Lions), Heinrich Klaasen (Titans), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Aiden Markram (Titans), Wiaan Mulder (Highveld Lions), Malusi Siboto (Titans), Khaya Zondo (Dolphins)

Source: Sport24

South Africa

ANC Provincial Conference Interdict Application Struck Off Court Roll

An application to interdict the Eastern Cape ANC's elective conference, which was concluded at the weekend, was struck… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.