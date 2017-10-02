Seychelles: President Faure Hosts Reception to Commemorate International Day for Older Persons

press release

President Danny Faure hosted the first reception to mark the International Day for Older Persons, commemorated worldwide on 1 October, at the State House gardens this afternoon.

The theme for the 18th commemoration of the UN International Day for Older persons is "Stepping into the future: Tapping the talents, contributions and participation of older persons in society". Celebrated for the first time in Seychelles, the gathering at State House included elderly from all the districts in Seychelles as well as those living in Regional Elderly Homes.

The President expressed his great pleasure at hosting the elderly at State House and seeing all three branches of government; the Judiciary, the Executive and the Legislative, joined together in unity to support and celebrate a very important group of people in society. He thanked the elderly for their hard work and extraordinary sacrifices made for the country in their younger years.

The reception at State House included an afternoon of colourful artistic and cultural performances by the elderly themselves and young performers. The Seychellois band 'Leve Tradisyon' provided live traditional music for the guests present to dance.

The celebration was attended by the Vice President, Mr Vincent Meriton, the Speaker of the National Assembly, Hon. Patrick Pillay, the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Francis Macgregor, the Chief Justice, Justice Mathilda Towmey, the Designated Minister, Mrs Macsuzy Mondon, the Leader of the Opposition, Hon. Wavel Ramkalawan, the Leader of Government Business in the National Assembly, Hon. Charles Decommarmond, the Cabinet of Ministers, Members of the National Assembly, elderly from all districts, and other distinguished guests.