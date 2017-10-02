2 October 2017

Government of Seychelles (Victoria)

Seychelles: Appointment of New Chairperson - Constitutional Appointments Authority

Following the resignation on 19th September 2017 of Dr Shelton Jolicoeur as Chairperson of the Constitutional Appointments Authority, the other four Members of the Authority met on 29th September to consider the appointment of a new Chairperson.

In a letter addressed to President Danny Faure, the four Members said they had agreed unanimously to the appointment of Mr Michel Finley Sadi FELIX as the fifth Member and Chairperson of the Authority.

In accordance with Article 140(1)(b) of the Constitution, the appointment of Mr Michel Felix as Chairperson of the CAA took effect on 29 September 2017, for a period of seven years.

