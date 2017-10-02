Anti-Corruption Commission director general Paulus Noa has pulled the plug on the investigation into alleged exorbitant fees paid by government to UK based lawyers for legal advice on genocide reparations.

ACC officials were notified last week that the investigation had been dropped.

Noa confirmed to The Namibian yesterday that "there is no evidence of criminal wrongdoing in the payment of the lawyers. They were contracted and paid for the work they did".

The ACC had initiated a corruption investigation earlier this year into attorney general Sacky Shanghala's agreeing to pay the UK based lawyers amounts that appeared highly questionable.

Noa terminated the investigation despite there being confusion about exactly how much the state was to pay the lawyers.

Shanghala said the lawyers were paid N$36 million, the international relations ministry said the cost was N$11 million, while the finance ministry said the actual amount was N$47 million.

Noa said the fact that public opinion was against the amount paid to the foreign lawyers did not justify a corruption investigation.

"If procedures were not followed in contracting the lawyers, only treasury can explain why payment was done. From ACC's side, there is no criminal case to pursue investigation. Hence the file is closed," he said.

Noa closed the case despite indications that the fees had been grossly inflated.

According to sources, ACC officials are fuming that Noa has closed the investigation without digging further.

The investigation could have led to the questioning of Shanghala and international relations minister Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, who is also deputy prime minister.

Noa has gained a reputation for closing investigations in which senior political and government figures are implicated.

However, he has countered that the ACC had no reason to protect anyone.

Noa appears to be in the dark about the exact amounts paid to the lawyers. "Why do you not approach either the attorney general or minister of finance for correct information in the amount paid? The file was closed this week," he said.

ACC officials said Noa should have allowed the investigation to proceed and to at least have checked the movement of money through identified bank accounts.

The ACC sent a letter to Nandi-Ndaitwah in early July to explain whether the Cabinet committee on genocide had been consulted about the legal fees. The committee said it had not been consulted.

The ACC also asked her to explain whether tender procedures had been followed in selecting the lawyers.

It could not be establish whether Nandi-Ndaitwah had responded to Noa, but people familiar with the investigation said there were no responses from Nandi-Ndaitwah in the ACC investigation file.

The finance ministry was also skeptical about the payments. Documents show that finance minister Calle Schlettwein wrote to Nandi-Ndaitwah on 10 April 2017 saying that he received a request from Shanghala to pay N$36 million to the Britain-based lawyers.

"I write to consult your office to confirm/validate the invoices against the work performed. This confirmation is critical before treasury effects the payment," he said.

Nandi-Ndaitwah responded to Schlettwein on 5 June 2017 - almost two months later - and confirmed the work done.

"My office cannot confirm or validate the invoices against the work performed, as the lawyers worked under the supervision of the attorney general's office," she said.

She said government had paid over N$3 million of the total N$11 million leaving a balance of about N$7 million.

These figures are three times lower than what Shanghala has submitted.

The Namibian Sun reported last week that Shanghala told the National Assembly that government paid N$32 million in April, around the same time Schlettwein wrote to Nandi-Ndaitwah.

He said that N$32 million which includes N$16 million was paid to London-based Namibian lawyer Anna Uukelo, who is considered close to Shanghala.

The rest went to European lawyers, specifically N$14 million to human rights lawyer Dexter Dias, N$385 000 to Richard Reynolds and N$816 500 to international law expert Cameron Miles.

It is unclear how the rest of the money was divided, but there was also money paid to Namibian advocate Sacky Akweenda, who according to Shanghala, worked with the UK lawyers.

Shanghala told The Namibian earlier this year that he chose the UK lawyers because of their expertise. The lawyers were mostly paid to research whether Namibia had a strong case to demand reparations from Germany.

The Namibian government is seeking over N$400 billion from Germany for the killing of over 65 000 Ovaherero and Nama people between 1904 and 1908.