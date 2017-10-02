2 October 2017

Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)

Botswana: LEA Appoints New CEO

By Bopa

Gaborone — The Local Enterprise Authority Board (LEA) has appointed Dr Racious Moatshe as the new chief executive officer.

A press release from LEA says Dr Moatshe has a doctor of philosophy (PhD) specialising in e-government, a master's degree in strategic management and a bachelor of accountancy degree among others.

It says he has been at the helm of Business Botswana since May 2016 as the CEO responsible for driving the organisational strategy and engaging in research, policy and advocacy that improved the private sector participation in the economy of Botswana.

Dr Moatshe also served in senior managerial positions in various institutions including Botswana International University of Science and Technology (BIUST) where he was the founding lecturer and head of department for the Centre of Management and Entrepreneurship Studies (CMES).

It says other institutions where Dr Moatshe previously worked are Standard Chartered Bank of Botswana, Barclays Bank of Botswana, the Citizen Entrepreneurial Development Agency (CEDA) and Botswana Building Society (BBS). He sits in various boards locally and regionally, and serves in high-level strategic committees across all sectors of the economy.

Source : BOPA

