Botswana: Avani Officially Opens After Refurbishments

Gaborone — The business and social hub of Gaborone, Avani Gaborone Resort & Casino, last week officially opened its establishment following major refurbishments of the place at a cost of P79 million.

Speaking at a media briefing, newly appointed general manager of the resort and casino, Mr Riaan van Rooyen said it was evident from the size and scale of the renovations that they were committed to cementing relationships with communities of Gaborone and Botswana.

"Avani Gaborone is now the capital's leading leisure and business resort," he said.

Situated in the heart of Gaborone's Business District, which is home to the Botswana Stock Exchange (BSE), Debswana Diamond Company, SADC headquarters and other reputable financial institutions, Avani Gaborone Resort & Casino is ideally located for leisure and business travellers, and also for residents seeking great food and a variety of entertainment options.

Formerly known as Gaborone Sun before being bought by Avani Resorts & Hotels, Mr Van Rooyen said they had to revamp and refurbish to start a new beginning in their Gaborone chapter.

He said the open plan designed for the living lobby blends the reception, lounge, eateries and chill out places.

"The interior is spacious and natural light has been used to great effect, allowing for a communal space where guests can relax, meet and eat. The pantry offers fresh, quick bites for life on the move, comfort food, fresh fruit juices, barista coffees and more," he said.

Mr Van Rooyen also noted that there was a conservatory in the centre of the lobby that provides an informal, communal eatery.

"Design elements include a leafy graphic design wall, ceiling punkah fans, wicker seating and parquet flooring. The menu features sandwiches, hamburgers, salads and pasta dishes and delivers on Avani's promise of honest food, using freshly sourced local ingredients as well as naturally raised poultry and sustainable meat and seafood," said the general manager.

He said guests also have the option of two other restaurants, the Savuti Grill and Mahogany. And set within the lush gardens is a swimming pool and bar.

"The layout of the guest bedrooms and bathrooms has been redesigned to ensure the best use of space. The design is functional, modern and comfortable. Room features and amnesties include free WiFi, dedicated work station with media hub, LCD television with satellite news, sport and movie channels and a rain shower," he continued.

There is also a conference centre which offers an impressive setting for business and social events with the main conference room accommodating up to 500 guests and five private seminar rooms.

Mr Van Rooyen further said they saw renovations as an opportunity to upskill staff and expand their capabilities.

"All staff was encouraged to participate in training across departments in order to provide a seamless service. The service and services offered in a predominantly business hotel differ in significant ways from the priorities in a leisure hotel. Efficiency and a sense of urgency is very important to a business traveller who is generally on the go from very early in the morning. With this in mind we open for breakfast early, offer free WiFi everywhere, ensure a quick check-in and check-out service, and our concierge staff are adept at providing quick transfers, shopping tips and advice on restaurants in the area," Mr Van Rooyen added.

Avani Hotels & Resorts currently has 18 properties operating in Thailand, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Malaysia, Seychelles, Mozambique, Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia, Zambia, United Arab Emirates and Portugal.

"The African portfolio currently comprises of six properties in five locations and Avani will continue to grow its footprint across Africa and the Indian Ocean regions," he said.

Source : BOPA