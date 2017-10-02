South Africa: ANC Leadership Race - Eastern Cape Hands Key Victory to Ramaphosa

2 October 2017

It was a good weekend for supporters of the ANC Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa after his camp scored a major victory in the Eastern Cape. It was a not-so-good weekend for the ANC as a whole, however, as the blood that was spilt on the provincial conference floor attested. The "outside interests" blamed for this could be closer to the centre than is possible for the organisation to handle. By CARIEN DU PLESSIS.

If Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa was distressed by what happened over the weekend at the International Convention Centre in East London, it didn't show on his face.

He and his supporters got the outcome they were hoping for at the provincial conference - former provincial secretary Oscar Mabuyane was elected overwhelmingly as chairperson - but they probably hoped for a less painful process.

The conference was characterised by severe physical contestation - chair-throwing, sing-offs, unofficial "delegates" being bused in, and overnight sessions - with eight ending up injured in hospital.

Video: Chaos at EC ANC conference, Saturday, 30 September 2017

In the end, out of the 1,706 "delegates" registered, only 906 remained behind to vote for new leaders. The almost 45% that left for a parallel conference...

