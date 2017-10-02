South Africa: Accountability Is Key in Bringing an End to Violence Against Women

analysis

We urgently need to employ the multiple strategies of evidence, action and accountability, writes BAFANA KHUMALO.

We live in challenging times. The world is confronted by a threat of genocide in the form of the brutal ethnic cleansing of the Rohingya in Myanmar on the one hand and the threat of a nuclear war spearheaded by two crazy men - Kim Jong-un and Donald Trump - on the other. Meanwhile, violence against women remains rife in India, South Africa and in many other countries of the world.

The kind of behaviour referred to above is largely influenced by dangerous norms embedded in patriarchy. These norms produce toxic masculinities which fuel and in many instances celebrate violent behaviour. These harmful attitudes play themselves out in homes in the form of what we have (strangely) come to call "intimate partner violence". They are also seen in situations of open conflict in civil strife where the powerful abuse those they consider weak.

Any attempt to turn the tide against wanton violence requires careful plans that are focused not only on reacting to the scourge but, more important, focus must include prevention strategies.

Gender-based violence is a human rights violation, a public health challenge...