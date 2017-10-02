2 October 2017

South Africa: Former ANC Councillor Shot Dead in KZN

A former African National Congress councillor and long-time activist near Richards Bay, north of Durban, has been gunned down.

Bongani Reginald Msomi, 52, was shot dead at a Maskandi music event in Mtubatuba in the early hours of Sunday morning, police said on Monday.

It is alleged that the assailant shot Msomi execution style.

He died instantly at the scene.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said they could not immediately confirm the motive for his murder.

"We are at the early stages of investigation and cannot confirm anything at this point. We are, however, appealing to the community to come forward with any information they may have on this incident."

Msomi was an ANC councillor from 2011 to 2015. He was ousted as a councillor in the 2016 local government elections.

Locals said he had become more visible at ANC events in recent months.

Several leaders from the ANC's regional office could not immediately be reached for comment.

