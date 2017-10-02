South Africa: Proteas Call Up Paterson for Injured Morkel

Cape Cobras fast bowler Dane Paterson has been added to the Proteas Test squad for the second Test against Bangladesh starting at Manguang Oval in Bloemfontein on Friday.

Paterson replaces Morne Morkel , who sustained a grade two tear to his left abdominal oblique muscle during the 333-run victory at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom.

Proteas team manager Mohammed Moosajee explained the injury: "Morne complained of a sharp pain to his left side yesterday (Sunday) and immediately aborted his bowling spell. Subsequent scans this morning confirmed a grade two tear to the left abdominal oblique muscle which rules him out of the remainder of the series. He will need a four to six week recovery period and will target a return for the T20 Global League in November."

The Proteas squad will travel to Bloemfontein on Tuesday.

Source: Sport24