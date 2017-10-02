Zimbabwe: Jairos Jiri Kadoma Retain Danhiko Games Title

IT was another fruitful outing for Jairos Jiri Kadoma this year as they retained their title at the 29th edition of the Danhiko Annual Paralympic Games that ended yesterday.

Jairos Jiri Kadoma accumulated 238 points to claim the top spot and pocketed $400 for their efforts in an event that attracted over 2 000 athletes from 114 clubs. The Games which started on Friday saw participants taking part in athletics, goal ball, wheelchair basketball, netball, soccer, five-a-side soccer, wheelchair tennis, slalom and swimming. On second place was Henry Murray with 182 points and Ruwa National Rehab were third with a total of 134 points.

They got $250 and $150 respectively. Jairos Jiri Kadoma dominated in visually impaired goal ball, in the seniors and juniors sections, claiming the top spot in two of the categories -- junior males and females. In a speech read on his behalf by acting permanent secretary in the Ministry of Sport and Recreation Benson Dube, the Minister Makhosini Hlongwane said the Games are an important contributor to the success of sport locally.

"The history of Sport in Zimbabwe and Paralympic Sport in particular will be anecdotal and remiss if it makes no mention of the Danhiko Games' existence in the last 29 years.

"It is a happy coincidence that this reflection on the continued existence of the Danhiko Games comes at a time when Government is working hard to remodel the structural facet of Sport and Recreation," said Hlongwane. Hlongwane said the Games go beyond the competition on the field of play as they are have seen new friendships being formed over the years. The Minister paid tribute to First Lady Amai Grace Mugabe for her continued support for the Games and people living with disabilities. Amai Mugabe, who is the Patron for the Games officially opened the annual event on Saturday.

"The biggest winner of the past three days is the friendship that we created. Sport is about friendship. We came from all over Zimbabwe and from different ethnic backgrounds only to be united by sport. The atmosphere that prevailed should be commended as it brings unity amongst us. Unity brings development to the nation. It was also a great honour and yet another pleasure that the Danhiko Paralympic Games were officially opened by Her Excellency, the First Lady of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Amai Dr Grace Mugabe, who is the patron of the Games," said Hlongwane. Jairos Jiri Kadoma sports director, Tawanda Chipwanya was elated after coming out tops once again this year.

"Last year we were number one again. We came here as defending champions and we have done it again. So that was our motto coming here, they (athletes) were saying we want to defend our championship, we don't want it to go anywhere, so that is what they did. So I want to thank them, all of them the participants and even the trainers who were working very hard in order for us to get the first position. It's a great honour to us as Jairos Jiri Association and also I want to thank the participants who have worked very hard. They have worked hard for the past three weeks even though they were not sure whether they were going to come or not. But then we managed and we want to also thank the association who have given us the chance to come here," Chipwanya said.