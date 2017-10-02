2 October 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Chiefs Stranded

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Zvamaida Murwira

Bureaucratic bungling at the weekend resulted in several traditional leaders attending a two-day Chiefs council meeting in the capital being stranded at a local hotel after they failed to get fuel to return to their respective homes.

The traditional leaders were also told to check out to pave way for new guests after their stay had expired. This saw some milling around the hotel while officials from the Ministry of Rural Development and Preservation of Culture and Heritage who were supposed to assist them were not available.

Most of them had to rely on their relatives in the capital and other colleagues after they failed to get assistance from their parent Ministry, whose officials were not reachable.

Sources close to the development said trouble for the traditional leaders started last Friday when their efforts to get fuel coupons to return home hit a brick wall. The situation was made worse by the absence of director of Traditional leadership support service, Mr Felix Chikovo, who despite attending the meetings had to excuse himself to rush to a funeral in Masvingo.

Chiefs council president Fortune Charumbira confirmed the embarrassing incident yesterday.

"Yes, it is true that some of our members were stranded because they failed to get resources like fuel to go back to their respective homes. We had to assist some of them from our pockets because the situation was becoming embarrassing. We tried to call officials from our Ministry, but their phones were either unreachable or went unanswered, we do not really know what was happening," said Chief Charumbira.

He said initially the chiefs council had been assured by officials that the situation was under control, but it turned bad on Saturday morning when hotel staff advised them to check out to make way for new guests.

"You really cannot blame the hotel staff for that. The situation was bad. Some of them had to go to their relatives while we managed to help others from our pockets," he said.

Zimbabwe

Those Who Wished Me Dead Will Be Ashamed - Mnangagwa

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe's deputy, Emmerson Mnangagwa, has reportedly opened up for the first time on his food… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.