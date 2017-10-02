2 October 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Frederik Van Zyl Slabbert Gave Afrikaners a Shot At Redemption - They Squandered It

analysis By Yonela Diko

The racially charged incident between Jacaranda's Tumi Morake, Afriforum, Solidarity and an Afrikaner cabal has once again reminded black South Africans that we remain strangers before them, sojourners, as were all our fathers.

Over the last 23 years, it would be dishonest not to acknowledge that as part of the miracle that the world cherishes about our country, most black South Africans have witnessed great leaps forward in terms of race relations with Afrikaners. But occasionally black people have witnessed the last vestiges of Afrikaner cruelty that creates an almost love-hate relationship between the two racial groups and frustrates the logical conclusion of our reconciliation project.

There have been Afrikaners like Eugène Terre'Blanche and his AWB, white supremacist right-wingers who refused to disabuse themselves of old dogmas and a false sense of superiority. These Afrikaners have injected themselves with fear, frightened of their place in the new South Africa. There have been Afrikaners who have amassed arms and are stockpiling resources preparing for an imagined day of reckoning.

Less aggressive but no less profound have been Afrikaners who have fought tooth and nail against an imagined fear of the extinction of Afrikaans as a language at universities and schools and...

