South Africa: The Three Musketeers Who Killed the ANC Youth League

analysis

What do we say when former leaders of the Young Lions, out of obscurity, want to rewrite history and portray themselves as the sole voices of reason?

The three musketeers who have successfully collapsed the ANC Youth League now want to pose as messiahs of the ANC. If the trio collapsed an age-based organisation, a movement of young people below the age of 35, what more damage will they possibly cause to the congress movement with an uncapped age limit?

It all started when the 24th elected ANCYL national leadership was disbanded - a moment in history we live to regret daily. But let us pause for a moment and assume the three musketeers represent the best the ANCYL has ever produced. How did they fail to successfully intervene when the league was collapsing in 2012 and at a time when they enjoyed Cabinet deployments under the ticket of erstwhile youth leadership?

South Africans must know that Emmanuel Nkosinathi Mthethwa, Fikile April Mbalula and Knowledge Malusi Gigaba are not a generation alone.

Does it not mean all three of them tried and failed? Instead they did the obvious and used the "forever young" ticket to dig the Youth League grave...