2 October 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Benguela - Communities Seek Legal Land for Cultivation

Ganda — Social leaders and peasant associations officials in Ganda Municipality, centre-west Benguela Province, have recently recommended a strict fulfilment of the law on the legalisation of land plots for agricultural activities.

During a community meeting, held last week in Chikuma commune, the participants recommended to public institutions to continue encouraging members of peasants associations and co-operatives to create seedbanks.

They expressed the opinion that the Agrarian Development Station (EDA) should continue to work with peasants in the introduction of new techniques, however respecting the local knowledge.

The Rural and Environmental Development Action (ADRA) was also encouraged to support women that are involved in artisanal manufacturing of soap.

During the gathering, the communities were encouraged to create small businesses.

